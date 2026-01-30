100 WVIA Way
History with David Rubenstein

Stuart Eizenstat

Season 7 Episode 5 | 26m 39s

Former U.N. Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat reflects on President Jimmy Carter's life and legacy.

Aired: 02/03/26 | Expires: 03/04/26
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Fareed Zakaria
Fareed Zakaria investigates the movements that have shaken norms while shaping the modern world.
Episode: S7 E4 | 26:39
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Geraldo Cadava
Geraldo Cadava explores the history of Hispanic American voters from the 1960s to the present.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:39
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Rick Atkinson
Author and historian Rick Atkinson discusses the American Revolution.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:39
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Ron Chernow
Biographer Ron Chernow discusses the complex life of writer and humorist Mark Twain.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:39
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Alex Prud'homme
Alex Prud'homme on the political power wielded by the White House kitchen.
Episode: S6 E10 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Kai Bird
Prize-winning historian Kai Bird offers a riveting account of J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Episode: S6 E9 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Danielle Allen
Professor Danielle Allen makes the case for civic engagement as the path to justice.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Jeffrey Rosen
Author Jeffrey Rosen on what "the pursuit of happiness" meant to our nation's Founders.
Episode: S6 E7 | 26:40
Watch 26:39
History with David Rubenstein
Robert Caro
Robert A. Caro on political power and the legacy of 36th President Lyndon Johnson.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:39
Watch 26:40
History with David Rubenstein
Stacy Schiff
Award-winning author Stacy Schiff explores the often-overlooked revolutionary Samuel Adams.
Episode: S6 E5 | 26:40