Hope in the Water

Changing the Menu

Season 1 Episode 3

With demand for fish and seafood on the rise around the world, what we eat can put tremendous pressure on wild fisheries, limit access to local communities in need, and negatively affect the health of the ocean. But creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are already rewriting menus worldwide.

Aired: 07/02/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Episode 3 Preview
Creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 5:16
Hope in the Water
Shailene Woodley Visits an Abalone Farm
Shailene discovers how abalone and purple sea urchin are being sustainably harvested.
Clip: S1 E3 | 5:16
Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Episode 2 Preview
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 10:22
Hope in the Water
Martha Stewart Harvests Scallops
Martha Stewart joins Andrew Peters in Maine where he and his crew grow scallops.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:22
Watch 2:57
Hope in the Water
Understanding Vietnam’s Shrimp Industry
Discover the significance of Vietnam’s shrimp industry and how it's evolving today.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Episode 1 Preview
New approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:29
Hope in the Water
Extended Preview
The story of people who are feeding our growing planet while working to save our oceans.
Preview: S1 | 1:29
Watch 0:30
Hope in the Water
Preview
The story of people who are feeding our growing planet while working to save our oceans.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 8:38
Hope in the Water
Baratunde Thurston Goes Squid Fishing
Baratunde joins Rodolfo and Raimundo as they hunt for deepwater diamondback squid.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:38
Watch 7:23
Hope in the Water
Puerto Rico’s Resilience in the Wake of Hurricane Maria
How Puerto Rico’s Deepwater Squid Fishery got its start in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Clip: S1 E1 | 7:23
