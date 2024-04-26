100 WVIA Way
Hope in the Water

The Fish In The Sea

Season 1 Episode 1

As our seas and sea life face existential threats on an unprecedented scale, new approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty. In this episode, journalist Baratunde Thurston travels to Puerto Rico to see a sustainable diamondback squid fishery born from the wreckage of 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

Aired: 06/18/24
Hope in the Water
Episode 3 Preview
Creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.
Hope in the Water
Episode 2 Preview
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Hope in the Water
Episode 1 Preview
New approaches to fishing on the open ocean aim to turn peril into plenty.
Hope in the Water
Preview
The story of people who are feeding our growing planet while working to save our oceans.
Hope in the Water
Extended Preview
The story of people who are feeding our growing planet while working to save our oceans.
Preview: S1 | 1:29
Hope in the Water
Changing the Menu
Creative approaches to diversifying our seafood diets are rewriting menus worldwide.
Episode: S1 E3
Hope in the Water
Farming the Water
Explore the secrets to sustainably feeding our growing population.
Episode: S1 E2