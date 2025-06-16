100 WVIA Way
Human Footprint

The Enemy of My Enemy

Season 2 Episode 2

In humankind’s conquest of planet Earth, we rely on improbable allies – species we’ve recruited from nature to help us defeat our adversaries. But in this brave new world of “biocontrol,” is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?

Aired: 07/01/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 2 Preview
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:18
Human Footprint
The Birth of the Supermarket: How Convenience Took Over the Way We Shop
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:18
Watch 6:24
Human Footprint
How Cereal, Sugar, and Big Business Rewired Our Diets
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Clip: S2 E1 | 6:24
Watch 13:11
Human Footprint
The True Cost of Shrimp: What the Grocery Store Doesn’t Show You
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Clip: S2 E1 | 13:11
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 11:24
Human Footprint
How Corn Took Over the World
Watch the rise of a productive crop that has managed to replace itself, but at what cost?
Special: 11:24
Watch 11:29
Human Footprint
The Watery Price Of Golf Courses & Lawns
The cultural and resource costs for manicured lawns and golf courses are quite shocking.
Special: 11:29
Watch 12:43
Human Footprint
How Dogs Are Shaping The Future Of Medicine
Observe the rich diversity of dog breeds, shaped by genes and human intervention.
Special: 12:43
Watch 10:39
Human Footprint
We Brought This Fish To America. Now We Can't Get Rid Of It
Expose Asian carp for disrupting native fish species and shrinking their populations.
Special: 10:39
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Human Footprint Season 2
  • Human Footprint Season 1
Human Footprint
The Honey Trap
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Episode: S2 E4
Human Footprint
Shelf Life
Shane goes on a global journey to discover how supermarkets have reshaped our lives and our planet.
Episode: S2 E1
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:52
Watch 54:41
Human Footprint
The Urban Jungle
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:41
Watch 54:50
Human Footprint
The Replacements
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:50
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
Man's Best Friend
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:52
Watch 54:53
Human Footprint
Top Predator
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:53
Watch 54:40
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:40