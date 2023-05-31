100 WVIA Way
Earth has never experienced anything like us: a single species dominating and transforming the planet. Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton travels the globe to explore our Human Footprint and to discover how the things we do reveal who we truly are.

Watch 10:39
Human Footprint
We Brought This Fish To America. Now We Can't Get Rid Of It
Expose Asian carp for disrupting native fish species and shrinking their populations.
Special: 10:39
Watch 10:33
Human Footprint
Why Are These Urban Lizards Evolving in Overdrive?
Examine city-dwelling anoles with remarkable evolutionary changes.
Special: 10:33
Watch 16:54
Human Footprint
How An Ancient Ocean Shaped Us History
Learn how millions of years of deposits shaped the events of Black American history.
Special: 16:54
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:53
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:53
Watch 55:12
Human Footprint
The Urban Jungle
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:12
Watch 55:21
Human Footprint
The Replacements
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Episode: S1 E4 | 55:21
Watch 55:23
Human Footprint
Man's Best Friend
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:23
Watch 55:24
Human Footprint
Top Predator
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:24
Watch 55:11
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:11
Extras
Watch 8:59
Human Footprint
How This Frog Changed Science
What happens when frogs become indispensable?
Special: 8:59
Watch 13:26
Human Footprint
How NYC Became a Rat Kingdom
When it comes to NYC, the rat is the undisputed king!
Special: 13:26
Watch 10:40
Human Footprint
Your Cat’s Secret Life (as a Deadly Predator)
Cats have been winning the hearts of humans for years....but can devastate ecosystems.
Special: 10:40
Watch 13:24
Human Footprint
Singapore: Designing a Megacity in Harmony with Nature
Green spaces aren't just an afterthought here - they're mandatory!
Special: 13:24
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 6 Preview
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Human Footprint
Meet the 'Puff Daddy' of Cotton
Shane visits Julius Tillery's cotton farm to learn about the legacy behind the brand.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:28
Watch 2:36
Human Footprint
Why the Boll Weevil is this Alabama Town's Mascot
Shane learns how the boll weevil became an icon in Enterprise, Alabama.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:36
Watch 3:01
Human Footprint
How Geology Influenced Cotton Production
Shane explores the remarkable journey that transformed the ancient Cretaceous seas.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:01
Watch 13:24
Human Footprint
How Giant Pythons Became Florida’s Biggest Invasive Species
Ever heard of the phrase "when pet pythons outgrow their owners"?
Special: 13:24
Watch 15:17
Human Footprint
Sled Dogs: The Most Extreme Distance Athletes on Earth
In the Arctic, it's not just about muscle power, but brainpower too.
Special: 15:17
