Latest Episodes
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Extras
What happens when frogs become indispensable?
When it comes to NYC, the rat is the undisputed king!
Cats have been winning the hearts of humans for years....but can devastate ecosystems.
Green spaces aren't just an afterthought here - they're mandatory!
Shane visits Julius Tillery's cotton farm to learn about the legacy behind the brand.
Shane learns how the boll weevil became an icon in Enterprise, Alabama.
Shane explores the remarkable journey that transformed the ancient Cretaceous seas.
Ever heard of the phrase "when pet pythons outgrow their owners"?
In the Arctic, it's not just about muscle power, but brainpower too.