NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives. Visit the official website to watch full-length documentaries, or explore our world through short-form video, on our digital publication NOVA Next.

Watch 2:13
NOVA
How America watched the solar eclipse
Millions witnessed the Moon cover the Sun on April 8, some viewers sent us their videos.
Clip: S51 | 2:13
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Great American Eclipse Preview
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Preview: S51 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:59
NOVA
The Sun is way more chaotic than you think
Every now and then the sun hurls a piece of itself into the solar system.
Clip: S51 E6 | 3:59
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Great American Eclipse
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Episode: S51 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:30
NOVA
A.I. Revolution
Explore the promise and perils of new A.I. technologies.
Episode: S51 E5 | 53:30
NOVA
Secrets in Your Data
Find out who’s using your data and what you can do about it.
Episode: S51 E7
Watch 53:10
NOVA
Hunt for the Oldest DNA
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
Episode: S51 E4 | 53:10
Watch 53:29
NOVA
Building the Eiffel Tower
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Episode: S51 E3 | 53:29
Watch 53:17
NOVA
Easter Island Origins
New evidence reveals the real story of Easter Island and the builders of its stone heads.
Episode: S51 E2 | 53:17
Watch 53:31
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Episode: S51 E1 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Lee and Liza's Family Tree
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Episode: S50 E18 | 53:31
Watch 53:54
NOVA
The Battle to Beat Malaria
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
Episode: S50 E17 | 53:54
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Inside China's Tech Boom
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
Episode: S50 E16 | 53:20
Watch 53:15
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Humans
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
Episode: S50 E15 | 53:15
Watch 53:45
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Inferno
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
Episode: S50 E14 | 53:45
Watch 53:47
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Life Rising
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
Episode: S50 E13 | 53:47
Watch 53:46
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Frozen
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
Episode: S50 E12 | 53:46
Watch 53:47
NOVA
Ancient Earth: Birth of the Sky
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
Episode: S50 E11 | 53:47
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Your Brain: Who's in Control?
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Episode: S50 E10 | 53:31
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Your Brain: Perception Deception
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Episode: S50 E9 | 53:30
Watch 53:19
NOVA
Hidden Volcano Abyss
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Episode: S50 E8 | 53:19
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Saving the Right Whale
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Episode: S50 E7 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Chasing Carbon Zero
Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Episode: S50 E6 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Weathering the Future
Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.
Episode: S50 E5 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
NOVA
New Eye on the Universe
See the latest stunning images and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Episode: S50 E4 | 53:31
Watch 53:22
NOVA
Ancient Builders of the Amazon
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon.
Episode: S50 E3 | 53:22
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Star Chasers of Senegal
A visionary scientist investigates the deep history of astronomy in West Africa.
Episode: S50 E2 | 53:20
Watch 53:20
NOVA
London Super Tunnel
Thousands race to build Europe's biggest construction project–London's new railroad.
Episode: S50 E1 | 53:20
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Zero to Infinity
Discover how the concepts of zero and infinity revolutionized mathematics.
Episode: S49 E19 | 53:32
Watch 53:22
NOVA
Crypto Decoded
What exactly is crypto, and how does it work? This technology is more than just money.
Episode: S49 E18 | 53:22
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Nazca Desert Mystery
Who created the Nazca lines and why? New clues to one of the greatest ancient enigmas.
Episode: S49 E17 | 53:31
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Ocean Invaders
Meet one of the ocean’s most beautiful and destructive species: Lionfish.
Episode: S49 E16 | 53:32
Watch 53:47
NOVA
Can Psychedelics Cure?
Psychedelics are unlocking new ways to treat conditions like addiction and depression.
Episode: S49 E15 | 53:47
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Computers v. Crime
Is artificial intelligence making policing and courts fairer, or is it increasing bias?
Episode: S49 E14 | 53:30
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Rebuilding Notre Dame
A team tackles the restoration of iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
Episode: S49 E13 | 53:30
Watch 53:33
NOVA
Ending HIV in America
Can innovative drugs and therapies finally end HIV?
Episode: S49 E11 | 53:33
Watch 53:31
NOVA
Saving Venice
Can innovative engineering projects save Venice?
Episode: S49 E12 | 53:31
Watch 53:33
NOVA
Ultimate Space Telescope
Discover how NASA engineers built and launched the most ambitious telescope of all time.
Episode: S49 E10 | 53:33
Watch 53:21
NOVA
Ice Age Footprints
Ancient footprints provide new evidence of humans and extinct giant beasts of the Ice Age.
Episode: S49 E9 | 53:21
Watch 53:20
NOVA
Why Ships Crash
How could a single ship cause a major supply chain crisis around the globe?
Episode: S49 E8 | 53:20
Watch 53:33
NOVA
Dinosaur Apocalypse: The Last Day
Scientists use new fossils to reconstruct the day the dinosaurs died.
Episode: S49 E7 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
NOVA
Dinosaur Apocalypse: The New Evidence
Striking new fossils paint a picture of life right before the asteroid impact.
Episode: S49 E6 | 53:33
Watch 53:28
NOVA
Determined: Fighting Alzheimer's
Follow three women enrolled in a new study to try to prevent Alzheimer’s.
Episode: S49 E5 | 53:28
Extras
Watch 1:59
NOVA
How to watch the eclipse without burning your eyes
A total solar eclipse is coming. If you want to check it out, you need eye protection.
Clip: S51 | 1:59
Watch 0:26
NOVA
A.I. Revolution Preview
Explore the promise and perils of new A.I. technologies.
Preview: S51 E5 | 0:26
Watch 1:39
NOVA
The discovery of worlds beyond our solar system
How did we discover exoplanets?
Clip: S51 | 1:39
Watch 1:17
NOVA
Rare stellar explosion will ignite a "new star"
Sometime between now and September a star will explode.
Clip: S51 | 1:17
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets in Your Data Preview
Find out who’s using your data and what you can do about it.
Preview: S51 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:40
NOVA
The force that makes up more than half of the universe
Dark Energy was first discovered in 1998, and scientists don’t fully understand it.
Clip: S51 | 1:40
Watch 2:54
NOVA
When Camels Roamed the Arctic
The oldest DNA ever recovered revealed an ecosystem unlike anything that exists today.
Clip: S51 E4 | 2:54
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Hunt for the Oldest DNA Preview
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
Preview: S51 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:36
NOVA
How parrots swing like monkeys
Like monkeys, parrots are also able to travel by suspending their body weight.
Clip: S51 | 1:36
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building the Eiffel Tower Preview
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
Preview: S51 E3 | 0:30
