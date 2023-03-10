Latest Episodes
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Explore the promise and perils of new A.I. technologies.
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
Explore the engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark, the tallest structure of its time.
New evidence reveals the real story of Easter Island and the builders of its stone heads.
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
How did Earth give rise to humans? See what made our species' existence possible.
How did life bounce back after a cataclysmic extinction wiped out some 90% of all species?
See how life made the leap to land, turning a barren landscape into a lush, green world.
How did life survive on a planet covered in ice from pole to pole?
See how Earth transformed from a barren hellscape to a planet capable of sustaining life.
Dive into the subconscious to see what’s really driving the decisions you make.
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Investigate one of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in recorded history.
Follow scientists determined to save the critically endangered right whale.
Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.
See the latest stunning images and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon.
A visionary scientist investigates the deep history of astronomy in West Africa.
Thousands race to build Europe's biggest construction project–London's new railroad.
Discover how the concepts of zero and infinity revolutionized mathematics.
What exactly is crypto, and how does it work? This technology is more than just money.
Who created the Nazca lines and why? New clues to one of the greatest ancient enigmas.
Meet one of the ocean’s most beautiful and destructive species: Lionfish.
Psychedelics are unlocking new ways to treat conditions like addiction and depression.
Is artificial intelligence making policing and courts fairer, or is it increasing bias?
A team tackles the restoration of iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
Can innovative drugs and therapies finally end HIV?
Can innovative engineering projects save Venice?
Discover how NASA engineers built and launched the most ambitious telescope of all time.
Ancient footprints provide new evidence of humans and extinct giant beasts of the Ice Age.
How could a single ship cause a major supply chain crisis around the globe?
Scientists use new fossils to reconstruct the day the dinosaurs died.
Striking new fossils paint a picture of life right before the asteroid impact.
Follow three women enrolled in a new study to try to prevent Alzheimer’s.
Extras
A total solar eclipse is coming. If you want to check it out, you need eye protection.
How did we discover exoplanets?
Sometime between now and September a star will explode.
Find out who’s using your data and what you can do about it.
Dark Energy was first discovered in 1998, and scientists don’t fully understand it.
The oldest DNA ever recovered revealed an ecosystem unlike anything that exists today.
Like monkeys, parrots are also able to travel by suspending their body weight.
