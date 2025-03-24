Ultimate Crash Test: Impact

Extras
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Two students created glasses that can identify people on the street, without them knowing.
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Could restoring lost forests can help slow climate change?
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
A team of experts put an 18th-century musket to the test — revealing how deadly it really was.
Its nickname was the “Turtle”.
The Drake Equation helps scientists estimate the odds of finding intelligent alien civilizations.
Space elevators? Nuclear rockets? The future of space travel could look radically different.
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Archaeologists uncover new truths about Pompeii, a wealthy Roman playground with dark secrets.
A long-lost ancient cemetery opens the door to a unique period in Egyptian history.
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.