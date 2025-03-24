100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SCHEDULE CHANGE: To mark the passing of Pope Francis, In Their Own Words “Pope Francis” will air Tonight at 9:00-10:00 PM. Due to this addition, the encore broadcast of Antiques Roadshow “Santa Clara Hour 1” has been removed from the schedule tonight at 9:00-10:00 PM.
NOVA

Ultimate Crash Test: Impact

Season 52 Episode 11

Car safety experts just pulled off a first-of-its-kind remote controlled multi-vehicle pile up. Now investigators are put to the test as they analyze the data and look for insights into driver behavior and vehicle design.

Aired: 05/13/25
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Impact Preview
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Preview: S52 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown Preview
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Preview: S52 E10 | 0:30
Watch 4:18
NOVA
These Smart Glasses Know Who You Are, and Much More
Two students created glasses that can identify people on the street, without them knowing.
Clip: S52 | 4:18
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest Preview
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Preview: S52 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:04
NOVA
Why Just Planting Trees Won’t Save the Planet
Could restoring lost forests can help slow climate change?
Clip: S52 E8 | 3:04
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons Preview
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Preview: S52 E7 | 0:30
Watch 4:57
NOVA
How Deadly Was the Musket?
A team of experts put an 18th-century musket to the test — revealing how deadly it really was.
Clip: S52 E7 | 4:57
Watch 10:49
NOVA
The World’s First Combat Submarine
Its nickname was the “Turtle”.
Clip: S52 E7 | 10:49
Watch 5:04
NOVA
Do Aliens Exist? This Famous Equation Offers a Clue
The Drake Equation helps scientists estimate the odds of finding intelligent alien civilizations.
Clip: S52 | 5:04
Watch 5:17
NOVA
The Rocket-Less Future of Space Travel
Space elevators? Nuclear rockets? The future of space travel could look radically different.
Clip: S52 | 5:17
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 52
  • NOVA Season 51
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Episode: S52 E10
Watch 53:41
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Episode: S52 E8 | 53:41
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Episode: S52 E7 | 53:39
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Episode: S52 E6 | 53:32
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Pompeii's Secret Underworld
Archaeologists uncover new truths about Pompeii, a wealthy Roman playground with dark secrets.
Episode: S52 E5 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Egypt's Tombs of Amun
A long-lost ancient cemetery opens the door to a unique period in Egyptian history.
Episode: S52 E4 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Dino Birds
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Episode: S52 E3 | 53:40
Watch 53:43
NOVA
What Are UFOs?
Can science reveal the secrets of mysterious objects seen in our skies?
Episode: S52 E1 | 53:43
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Episode: S51 E18 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It!
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Episode: S51 E17 | 53:40