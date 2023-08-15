100 WVIA Way
AMERICA OUTDOORS with BARATUNDE THURSTON returns with a brand-new season as the best-selling writer, podcaster and comedian travels the country to uncover our complex relationship with the outdoors. From biologists saving snapping turtles to BIPOC mountain bikers, Baratunde meets a fascinating cast of characters with one thing in common: a passion for being outside.

Watch 13:00
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | Climate Change's Effects on Vermont Flooding
Discover the science behind this summer’s historic and devasting floods in Vermont.
Special: 13:00
Watch 11:37
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | How Engineered Mosquitos Could Save Birds
Discover how bacteria could be the key to stopping mosquito-borne illnesses.
Special: 11:37
Watch 11:54
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | Can Dam Demolition Save California's Salmon?
What happens when you remove dams that changed the Klamath River a hundred years ago?
Special: 11:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston Season 2
  • America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Watch 53:11
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Maine: Embrace the Cold
In a state with long and icy winters, Mainers embrace the cold.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:11
Watch 53:28
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Utah: Choose Your Path
Discover the healing power of nature in Utah.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:28
Watch 53:08
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Oregon: New Heights
Discover Oregon’s wild landscapes and how they shape its outdoor culture.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:08
Watch 53:01
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
New Mexico: Timeless
Baratunde explores how New Mexico’s deep history shapes people’s outdoor lives.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:01
Watch 53:06
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Arkansas: Hidden Gems
Arkansas is on a mission to earn recognition as a wild mecca.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:06
Watch 53:08
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Suwannee: Wild River
Baratunde journeys down one of the last wild rivers in America, the Suwannee.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:08
Watch 53:58
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Minnesota: A Better World
Baratunde travels to northern Minnesota to find out what the wild means to Americans today
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:58
Watch 53:09
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Tidewater: Homecoming
On the North Carolina coast, Baratunde discovers how history shapes the outdoors.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:09
Watch 54:03
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Appalachia: A Different Way
In Appalachia, Baratunde meets the people changing how we see and interact with nature.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:03
Watch 53:50
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Los Angeles: It’s a Vibe
Baratunde explores his adopted hometown of LA to connect with the outdoors in a big city.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:50
Watch 52:50
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Idaho: Tied to the Land
Life on the frontier is evolving and Baratunde is in search of Idaho’s outdoor culture.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:50
Watch 53:25
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Death Valley: Life Blooms
It’s the hottest place on Earth, but Death Valley is remarkably full of life and beauty.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:25
Extras
Watch 11:54
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | Can Ancient Wisdom Save the Forests?
Forests are in trouble, but could ancient wisdom be the answer to saving our trees?
Special: 11:54
Watch 6:04
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Jumping in with Ice Mermaids
Baratunde takes an icy plunge in the winter ocean with Ice Mermaids.
Clip: S2 E6 | 6:04
Watch 4:20
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
The Science Behind Outdoor Relaxation
Baratunde learns about how the brain changes in outdoors spaces.
Clip: S2 E5 | 4:20
Watch 13:07
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | We’re Running Out of Sand
Sand may seem unremarkable, but the modern world is built on it and we’re running out.
Special: 13:07
Watch 3:48
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Indigenous Skaters Cultivating Green Spaces
Baratunde talks to Mick Swagger of Indigenous Roller Derby.
Clip: S2 E4 | 3:48
Watch 2:46
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Traveling down the Rio Grande
Baratunde goes rafting down the Rio Grande with Louie Hena.
Clip: S2 E3 | 2:46
Watch 12:59
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Understory | The Movement to Save Our Night Skies
Explore one small town’s mission to save the night sky and help migrating birds.
Special: 12:59
Watch 7:02
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Baratunde Visits Elaine Arkansas
Baratunde learns about the history of Elaine, Arkansas on the Delta Heritage Trail.
Clip: S2 E2 | 7:02
Watch 5:30
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Night Herping in the Suwannee
Baratunde goes night herping with biologist Mario Aldecoa along the Suwannee River.
Clip: S2 E1 | 5:30
Watch 0:32
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
Series Preview
AMERICA OUTDOORS with BARATUNDE THURSTON returns to explore our passion for the outdoors.
Preview: 0:32
