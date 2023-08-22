Evolution Earth

Latest Episodes
Forgotten and overlooked, grasslands could hold the key to our planet’s survival.
At the planet’s frozen extremes, animals can reveal the changes taking place.
In the hottest places, species are going to extraordinary lengths to survive.
Remarkable island wildlife reveals insights into our rapidly changing planet.
Animals have a surprising story to tell about our rapidly changing planet.
Extras
A momentous occasion as a new Buffalo herd are returned to the Fort Peck Reservation.
Red foxes are moving further north following the encroachment of the tree line.
billy barr tells us the lilies emergence is out of sync with the hummingbirds arrival.
Reindeer are playing a crucial role in preserving the tundra by eating forest vegetation.
In Senegal, a troop of chimpanzees seek shade in a cave, a behavior never recorded before.
Mylene finds that when temperatures rise, zebra finches can sing to their unhatched eggs.
In the Gobi Desert, Adiya Yadamsuren tracks a wild camel to a water hole.
The ibex are Israel’s newest big city resident with rising desert temperatures.