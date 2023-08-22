100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traveling to the far corners of the world, we discover the extraordinary ways animals are adapting to our rapidly changing planet. We witness nature’s remarkable resilience, as our perception of evolution and its potential is forever transformed.

Watch 3:07
Evolution Earth
Scientists Look to Soil for Answers on Climate Change
Plants are reacting to our changing climate so scientists are looking to soil for answers.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:07
Watch 3:16
Evolution Earth
A Growing Number of Wildebeest In the Serengeti
Wildebeest numbers rose after eradicating rinderpest. The Serengeti ecosystem rebounded.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:16
Watch 0:30
Evolution Earth
Episode 5 Preview
Forgotten and overlooked, grasslands could hold the key to our planet’s survival.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:05
Evolution Earth
Grasslands
Forgotten and overlooked, grasslands could hold the key to our planet’s survival.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:05
Watch 55:25
Evolution Earth
Ice
At the planet’s frozen extremes, animals can reveal the changes taking place.
Episode: S1 E4 | 55:25
Watch 55:31
Evolution Earth
Heat
In the hottest places, species are going to extraordinary lengths to survive.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:31
Watch 55:26
Evolution Earth
Islands
Remarkable island wildlife reveals insights into our rapidly changing planet.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:26
Watch 55:26
Evolution Earth
Earth
Animals have a surprising story to tell about our rapidly changing planet.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:26
Extras
Watch 5:45
Evolution Earth
A Herd of Buffalo Are Returned to the Fort Peck Reservation
A momentous occasion as a new Buffalo herd are returned to the Fort Peck Reservation.
Clip: S1 E5 | 5:45
Watch 0:30
Evolution Earth
Episode 4 Preview
At the planet’s frozen extremes, animals can reveal the changes taking place.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:19
Evolution Earth
Arctic Foxes Compete with Red Foxes
Red foxes are moving further north following the encroachment of the tree line.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:19
Watch 7:35
Evolution Earth
The Impact of the Broad-tailed Hummingbirds' Migration
billy barr tells us the lilies emergence is out of sync with the hummingbirds arrival.
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:35
Watch 7:37
Evolution Earth
Preserving the Tundra with Reindeer
Reindeer are playing a crucial role in preserving the tundra by eating forest vegetation.
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:37
Watch 2:47
Evolution Earth
Senegal Chimpanzees Seek Shade In a Cave
In Senegal, a troop of chimpanzees seek shade in a cave, a behavior never recorded before.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:47
Watch 0:30
Evolution Earth
Episode 3 Preview
In the hottest places, species are going to extraordinary lengths to survive.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:00
Evolution Earth
The Zebra Finches' Battle to Survive
Mylene finds that when temperatures rise, zebra finches can sing to their unhatched eggs.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:00
Watch 3:04
Evolution Earth
The Wild Camels of Mongolia's Gobi Desert
In the Gobi Desert, Adiya Yadamsuren tracks a wild camel to a water hole.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:04
Watch 8:02
Evolution Earth
Big City Living For The Nubian Ibex
The ibex are Israel’s newest big city resident with rising desert temperatures.
Clip: S1 E3 | 8:02
More Science & Nature Shows