On the Net

Where does music photography sit in the contemporary, popular culture landscape?
Take an in-depth look at the relationship between art and commerce.
Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status.
Photographer Jonathan Mannion shoots Lauryn Hill for Honey Magazine.
Hear from photographers responsible for some of the world's most iconic album covers.
Photographer Gered Mankowitz came up with a new way to add a filter to his photos.
Early trailblazers paint a vivid picture of life on the tour bus and in the photo pit.
Meet some of music photography's greatest names as we define what makes an iconic image.