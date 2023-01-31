100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Icon: Music Through the Lens

On the Record

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 31s

The evolution of record sleeve photography from its roots in jazz and early rock 'n' roll through to the highly stylized concepts and imagery of modern-day music genres is discussed by art directors, musicians and music photographers responsible for some of the world's most iconic album covers.

Aired: 07/29/21 | Expires: 03/31/23
Extras
Watch 55:07
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Net
Where does music photography sit in the contemporary, popular culture landscape?
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:07
Watch 0:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Episode 6 Preview | On the Net
Where does music photography sit in the contemporary, popular culture landscape?
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Episode 5 Preview | On the Wall
Take an in-depth look at the relationship between art and commerce.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:31
Watch 56:02
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Wall
Take an in-depth look at the relationship between art and commerce.
Episode: S1 E5 | 56:02
Watch 1:49
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Lauryn Hill
Photographer Jonathan Mannion shoots Lauryn Hill for Honey Magazine.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:49
Watch 0:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Episode 4 Preview | On the Cover
Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:31
Watch 54:39
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Cover
Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:39
Watch 1:56
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Using Vaseline As a Filter
Photographer Gered Mankowitz came up with a new way to add a filter to his photos.
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:56
Watch 0:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Episode 3 Preview | On the Record
Hear from photographers responsible for some of the world's most iconic album covers.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
Icon: Music Through the Lens
Episode 2 Preview | On the Road
Early trailblazers paint a vivid picture of life on the tour bus and in the photo pit.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:07
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Net
Where does music photography sit in the contemporary, popular culture landscape?
Episode: S1 E6 | 55:07
Watch 56:02
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Wall
Take an in-depth look at the relationship between art and commerce.
Episode: S1 E5 | 56:02
Watch 54:39
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Cover
Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:39
Watch 54:01
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On the Road
Early trailblazers paint a vivid picture of life on the tour bus and in the photo pit.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:01
Watch 55:14
Icon: Music Through the Lens
On Camera
Meet some of music photography's greatest names as we define what makes an iconic image.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:14