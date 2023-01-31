On the Record

Extras
Where does music photography sit in the contemporary, popular culture landscape?
Take an in-depth look at the relationship between art and commerce.
Photographer Jonathan Mannion shoots Lauryn Hill for Honey Magazine.
Music magazines played a pivotal role in elevating music photography to iconic status.
Photographer Gered Mankowitz came up with a new way to add a filter to his photos.
Hear from photographers responsible for some of the world's most iconic album covers.
Early trailblazers paint a vivid picture of life on the tour bus and in the photo pit.
Latest Episodes
Meet some of music photography's greatest names as we define what makes an iconic image.