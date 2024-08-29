Season Extras

Extras
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Watch Independent Lens on the PBS app.
Oil painter Samir Khurshid's work reflects his tumultuous Iraq childhood and refugee life.
How did the extreme Antarctic winter affected the Belgica's crew?
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
How can future astronauts best prepare themselves to face these challenges?
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Get early access with PBS Passport.
How do you keep humans sane and relatively content in isolation?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Independent Lens Season 26
-
Independent Lens Season 25
-
Independent Lens Season 24
-
Independent Lens Season 23
-
Independent Lens Season 22
-
Independent Lens Season 21
-
Independent Lens Season 20
-
Independent Lens Season 19
-
Independent Lens Season 18
-
Independent Lens Season 17
-
Independent Lens Season 16
-
Independent Lens Season 15
-
Independent Lens Season 14
-
Independent Lens Season 13
-
Independent Lens Season 12
-
Independent Lens Season 11
-
Independent Lens Season 10
-
Independent Lens Season 9
-
Independent Lens Season 8
-
Independent Lens Season 7
-
Independent Lens Season 6
-
Independent Lens Season 5
-
Independent Lens Season 4
-
Independent Lens Season 1
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
For Native Alaskans living on a tiny Bering Sea island, if you don’t hunt, you die.
Three people navigate their lives with determination in the face of Parkinson’s disease.
A crew of 12 Mexican tree planters travel the United States regrowing America’s forests.
Midwestern families deal with unseen mental health issues affecting farmers in America.
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch startup The 19th* to buck a broken news media system.
A nun with stage IV cancer teaches others that death doesn’t have to be the end.
A public housing community in Miami becomes ground zero for climate gentrification.