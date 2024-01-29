100 WVIA Way
Be Smart

You Are An Upside-Down Lobster

Season 2 Episode 39 | 4m 13s

Our bodies are mirror images of lobsters and other arthropods from back to belly. We've know since the early 19th century that our guts and nervous systems are inverted from theirs, but only recently has molecular biology shown us why. Here's the evolutionary tale about a worm doing the backstroke and why your guts are on your front.

Aired: 07/15/24
Watch 12:09
Be Smart
Space is Full of Junk. Here’s How to Clean It Up…
Learn about the space junk problem and the giant space claw named ClearSpace-1 that might
Episode: S12 E2 | 12:09
Watch 15:17
Be Smart
Why the 2024 Solar Eclipse is Such a Big Deal
On April 8, North America is getting a total solar eclipse. Here’s what you need to know.
Episode: S12 E3 | 15:17
Watch 14:28
Be Smart
Why NASA Punched an Asteroid
These tiny pieces of an ancient asteroid could hold the secret to the origin of life.
Episode: S12 E1 | 14:28
Watch 10:28
Be Smart
Maybe We've Already Made First Contact…
What do scientists think are the best ways of reaching out to aliens?
Episode: S11 E23 | 10:28
Watch 9:40
Be Smart
I Don’t Know How to Feel About 2023
How bad is climate change in 2023? We talk to scientists to understand the data and what w
Episode: S11 E22 | 9:40
Watch 13:38
Be Smart
How Scientists Made the Hottest Thing Ever
A cosmic soup hadn’t existed in 13.8 billion years. Now, scientists cook it up in a lab.
Episode: S11 E21 | 13:38
Watch 12:56
Be Smart
Can a Billion Oysters Save New York City?
After a century of industrial pollution and superstorms, New York's waterways needs help!
Episode: S11 E20 | 12:56
Watch 37:33
Be Smart
Crash Test Science! (Hacking Physics To Save Lives)
Crashing a car is usually a terrible accident. But sometimes, it’s a way to save lives.
Episode: S11 E19 | 37:33
Watch 18:10
Be Smart
The Strange Psychology of Superfans
A huge part of our identities, emotions, and our lives get tied up...Why is that?
Episode: S11 E18 | 18:10
Watch 10:57
Be Smart
How Did X Become the Unknown (and so much else)?
X is everywhere and it’s probably thanks to math. But why is x the symbol for the unknown?
Episode: S11 E17 | 10:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
