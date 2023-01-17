100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope

Alaska – America’s Last Frontier

Season 12 Episode 1208 | 26m 46s

Alaska’s Inside Passage to the land and the people of America’s Last Frontier through Canadian waters to Prince Rupert, BC and on through Alaska’s inside passage to Juneau, Skagway and Sitka. Along the way the ship stops in Tracy Arm Fjord to catch nature’s show headlined by Bald Eagles and Gray, Orca and Humpback whales.

Aired: 11/30/22 | Expires: 03/19/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Africa – Into the Wild!
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
France – Cruising on the Lot
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Padre Island, TX
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 1
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East through the prism of two festivals.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 2
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
The Best of Taiwan
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Port Aransas, Texas –– Fun on the Texas’ Coast
Joseph breaks away from heat for a cooling and relaxing stay on the South Texas Coast.
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:51
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
More Than the Alamo
Joseph returns to San Antonio to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:51
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Greece-Crusing the Isles
Joseph catches the unique rhythm of the Greek Islands.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:51
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 12
  • Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope Season 11
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 10
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 9
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 8
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 7
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 6
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 5
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 4
  • Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 3
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Africa – Into the Wild!
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
France – Cruising on the Lot
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
South Padre Island, TX
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 1
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East through the prism of two festivals.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Ireland – Following the Way of St. Patrick – Part 2
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
The Best of Taiwan
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Port Aransas, Texas –– Fun on the Texas’ Coast
Joseph breaks away from heat for a cooling and relaxing stay on the South Texas Coast.
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:51
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Rwanda - In Search of Chimpanzees
Joseph turns his attention to Rwanda's other primate population.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:51
Watch 26:51
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope
Rwanda - Among the Gorillas
Joseph treks into the mountain forest of the Parc National des Volcans in Rwanda.
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:51