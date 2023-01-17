Alaska – America’s Last Frontier

Extras
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East through the prism of two festivals.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Joseph breaks away from heat for a cooling and relaxing stay on the South Texas Coast.
Joseph returns to San Antonio to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Joseph catches the unique rhythm of the Greek Islands.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 12
-
Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope Season 11
-
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 10
-
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 9
-
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 8
-
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 7
-
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 6
-
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 5
-
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 4
-
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 3
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East through the prism of two festivals.
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Joseph breaks away from heat for a cooling and relaxing stay on the South Texas Coast.
Joseph turns his attention to Rwanda's other primate population.
Joseph treks into the mountain forest of the Parc National des Volcans in Rwanda.