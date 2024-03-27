Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs

Latest Episodes
Jeremiah Tower prepares two variations of chicken.
Julia and Jacques Pepin prepare a lobster souffle together.
Jean-Louis Palladin prepares foie gras (duck liver) with poached apples.
Jan Brinbaum and Lidia Bastianich split duties creating delicious dishes.
Jacques Pepin prepares braised sweetbreads in puff pastry with a black truffle and sauce.
Nancy prepares a sourdough starter, a loaf of rustic bread, and a foccacia pizza dough.
Andre Saltner prepares a tarte flambee and an Alsatian meat and potatoe stew.
Alice waters prepares a beet, blood orange, walnut and arugula salad, and other dishes.
Melon and curry flavors from Thailand and India.
Recipes with toasted chiles and tomatillos.
A sampling of innovative Hawaiian dishes.
Venison steaks and luscious mousse cupcakes.
Mushroom risotto and pasta with broccoli and sausage.
Fish with Patrick Clark, chef of the Hay-Adams hotel
Shrimp etouffee and a New Orleans crab boil.
Chocolate dome cake and molten truffles.