Julia Child visits sixteen nationally acclaimed master chefs in their own kitchens. Each chef demonstrates distinct techniques, regional recipes, and culinary tips which guide home cooks through their favorite recipes.

Latest Episodes
Watch 24:46
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Chicken with Jeremiah Tower
Jeremiah Tower prepares two variations of chicken.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:46
Watch 24:43
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Lobster Souffle with Jacques Pepin
Julia and Jacques Pepin prepare a lobster souffle together.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:43
Watch 24:49
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Foie gras with Jean-Louis Palladin
Jean-Louis Palladin prepares foie gras (duck liver) with poached apples.
Episode: S1 E8 | 24:49
Watch 24:51
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Dishes with Jan Birnbaum and Lidia Bastianich
Jan Brinbaum and Lidia Bastianich split duties creating delicious dishes.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:51
Watch 24:50
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Braised Sweetbreads with Jacques Pepin
Jacques Pepin prepares braised sweetbreads in puff pastry with a black truffle and sauce.
Episode: S1 E15 | 24:50
Watch 24:51
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Rustic breads with Nancy Silverton
Nancy prepares a sourdough starter, a loaf of rustic bread, and a foccacia pizza dough.
Episode: S1 E14 | 24:51
Watch 24:51
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Tarte flambee with Andre Saltner
Andre Saltner prepares a tarte flambee and an Alsatian meat and potatoe stew.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:51
Watch 24:51
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Salad with Alice Waters
Alice waters prepares a beet, blood orange, walnut and arugula salad, and other dishes.
Episode: S1 E16 | 24:51
Watch 24:51
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Thai and Indian flavors with Susan Feniger and Mary Sue...
Melon and curry flavors from Thailand and India.
Episode: S1 E9 | 24:51
Watch 24:46
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
New Texan with Robert Del Grande
Recipes with toasted chiles and tomatillos.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:46
Watch 24:51
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Hawaiian cuisine with Amy Ferguson-Ota
A sampling of innovative Hawaiian dishes.
Episode: S1 E6 | 24:51
Watch 24:50
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Charles Palmer
Venison steaks and luscious mousse cupcakes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:50
Watch 24:52
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Pasta & Risotto with Lidia Bastianich
Mushroom risotto and pasta with broccoli and sausage.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:52
Watch 24:53
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Salmon and Grouper with Patrick Clark
Fish with Patrick Clark, chef of the Hay-Adams hotel
Episode: S1 E3 | 24:53
Watch 24:53
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Cajun Cooking with Emeril Lagasse
Shrimp etouffee and a New Orleans crab boil.
Episode: S1 E1 | 24:53
Watch 24:49
Julia Child: Cooking With Master Chefs
Chocolate with Michel Richard
Chocolate dome cake and molten truffles.
Episode: S1 E2 | 24:49