S1 Ep 2: Keyshawn Solves It: The New Detectives

Extras
Latest Episodes
Keyshawn and KiKi are ready to use their new detective tool to help solve their case!
Keyshawn and KiKi race to solve their case!
Keyshawn gets one step closer to knowing why bikes are disappearing in his neighborhood.
Keyshawn is surprised when kids start believing he is the one taking the bikes!
The more clues that Keyshawn and KiKi discover, the more mysterious their case becomes!
Keyshawn makes a decision that could change everything!
Keyshawn’s 10th birthday is full of surprises!