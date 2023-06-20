100 WVIA Way
Keyshawn Solves It

S1 Ep 8: Keyshawn Solves It: Case Solved!

Season 1 Episode 8 | 16m 28s

Keyshawn and KiKi have one last chance to solve their case so they can save the Juneteenth Bike Parade before it’s too late!

Aired: 06/18/23
Extras
Watch 14:59
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 7: Keyshawn Solves It: Finding Facts
Keyshawn and KiKi are ready to use their new detective tool to help solve their case!
Episode: S1 E7 | 14:59
Watch 11:10
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 5: Keyshawn Solves It: A New Clue
Keyshawn gets one step closer to knowing why bikes are disappearing in his neighborhood.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:10
Watch 10:13
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 6: Keyshawn Solves It: All Eyes on Keyshawn
Keyshawn is surprised when kids start believing he is the one taking the bikes!
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:13
Watch 17:00
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 3: Keyshawn Solves It: Someone’s Hiding Something
The more clues that Keyshawn and KiKi discover, the more mysterious their case becomes!
Episode: S1 E3 | 17:00
Watch 15:04
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 4: Keyshawn Solves It: The Bet
Keyshawn makes a decision that could change everything!
Episode: S1 E4 | 15:04
Watch 16:39
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 1: Keyshawn Solves It: The Birthday Mystery
Keyshawn’s 10th birthday is full of surprises!
Episode: S1 E1 | 16:39
Watch 16:47
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 2: Keyshawn Solves It: The New Detectives
Keyshawn and Kiki team up to solve the disappearing bike case and find their first clue!
Episode: S1 E2 | 16:47
Watch 1:52
Keyshawn Solves It
Introducing Keyshawn Solves It!
Join Keyshawn and his detective partner KiKi as they solve a disappearing bike mystery!
Clip: 1:52
