Keyshawn Solves It

S1 Ep 5: Keyshawn Solves It: A New Clue

Season 1 Episode 5 | 11m 10s

Keyshawn finds a new clue that leads him one step closer to why bikes are disappearing in his neighborhood. But before his detective work can go on, he needs to make things right with his friend KiKi.

Aired: 06/11/23
Extras
Watch 14:59
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 7: Keyshawn Solves It: Finding Facts
Keyshawn and KiKi are ready to use their new detective tool to help solve their case!
Episode: S1 E7 | 14:59
Watch 16:28
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 8: Keyshawn Solves It: Case Solved!
Keyshawn and KiKi race to solve their case!
Episode: S1 E8 | 16:28
Watch 10:13
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 6: Keyshawn Solves It: All Eyes on Keyshawn
Keyshawn is surprised when kids start believing he is the one taking the bikes!
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:13
Watch 17:00
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 3: Keyshawn Solves It: Someone’s Hiding Something
The more clues that Keyshawn and KiKi discover, the more mysterious their case becomes!
Episode: S1 E3 | 17:00
Watch 15:04
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 4: Keyshawn Solves It: The Bet
Keyshawn makes a decision that could change everything!
Episode: S1 E4 | 15:04
Watch 16:39
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 1: Keyshawn Solves It: The Birthday Mystery
Keyshawn’s 10th birthday is full of surprises!
Episode: S1 E1 | 16:39
Watch 16:47
Keyshawn Solves It
S1 Ep 2: Keyshawn Solves It: The New Detectives
Keyshawn and Kiki team up to solve the disappearing bike case and find their first clue!
Episode: S1 E2 | 16:47
Watch 1:52
Keyshawn Solves It
Introducing Keyshawn Solves It!
Join Keyshawn and his detective partner KiKi as they solve a disappearing bike mystery!
Clip: 1:52
