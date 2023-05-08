Ancient Seeds & Desert Ghosts

Extras
Tasting foraged foods in the Sky Islands region on the Arizona-Sonora border.
Pati travels the New Mexico/Chihuahua border region, a unique and bio-diverse place.
A truck driver tells us what it’s like to cross the Arizona-Sonora border everyday.
Carne Asada Fries are a very popular Mexican-American mashup in San Diego, California.
It turns out the world-famous Caesar Salad originated in Mexico!
The overloaded Sonoran-style hot dogs have become a thing in Arizona.
Chimichangas are a staple on both sides of the border in Arizona and Sonora.
Pati Jinich tries a house specialty, a decadent octopus taco with cheese.
Pati Jinich tries an ice cream sundae with the town’s famous green chiles.
Pati travels the California border and meets the fronterizos, or borderlanders.
Pati learns how tight-knit family bonds are a theme connecting everything in the Laredos.
Pati Jinich, chef and award-winning host, travels from El Paso and Juarez to Big Bend.