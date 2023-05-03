100 WVIA Way
La Frontera with Pati Jinich

Miles From Nowhere

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 44s

Acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich, travels from El Paso and Juarez to Big Bend National Park. She discovers the people, places, and food -- from burritos to middle eastern cuisine, that make this region unique.

Aired: 10/14/21 | Expires: 12/29/23
Support for LA FRONTERA WITH PATI JINICH is provided by University of California San Diego, International Community Foundation, Visit Tucson, County of San Diego, Chicanos Por La Causa, Duty Free Americas, Destination El Paso, City of Laredo, Laredo Economic Development Corporation, City of Nuevo Laredo, Desarrollo Económico de Ciudad Juárez, Tecate, and Fundación FEMSA. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Foraged Foods in the Sky Islands
Tasting foraged foods in the Sky Islands region on the Arizona-Sonora border.
Clip: S2 E3 | 4:32
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Back to the Middle
Pati travels the New Mexico/Chihuahua border region, a unique and bio-diverse place.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:52
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Life as a Truck Driver on the US-Mexico Border
A truck driver tells us what it’s like to cross the Arizona-Sonora border everyday.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:21
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Ancient Seeds & Desert Ghosts
Pati travels along both sides of the Arizona-Sonora border to see many untouched places.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:19
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Bites from La Frontera: Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada Fries are a very popular Mexican-American mashup in San Diego, California.
Clip: S2 | 1:27
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Bites from La Frontera: Caesar Salad
It turns out the world-famous Caesar Salad originated in Mexico!
Clip: S2 | 1:30
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Bites of La Frontera: Sonoran Hot Dog
The overloaded Sonoran-style hot dogs have become a thing in Arizona.
Clip: S2 | 1:28
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Bites from La Frontera: Chimichangas
Chimichangas are a staple on both sides of the border in Arizona and Sonora.
Clip: S2 | 1:25
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Bites from La Frontera: Pulpo Taco
Pati Jinich tries a house specialty, a decadent octopus taco with cheese.
Clip: S2 | 1:24
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Bites from La Frontera: Green Chile Sundae
Pati Jinich tries an ice cream sundae with the town’s famous green chiles.
Clip: S2 | 1:19
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
Fronterizos of the Golden Coast
Pati travels the California border and meets the fronterizos, or borderlanders.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:03
Watch 54:43
La Frontera with Pati Jinich
From Dos Laredos to Mars
Pati learns how tight-knit family bonds are a theme connecting everything in the Laredos.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:43