Lakeside Murders

Episode 9

Season 1 Episode 9 | 45m 06s

An old man is beaten within an inch of his life in the Nekala area of Tampere, and arson takes place in Hervanta. The main suspects are the members of a teen gang, but one of their number soon turns up dead.

Aired: 11/30/23
Extras
Watch 44:56
Lakeside Murders
Episode 8
A peculiar gang of disabled men have made the assisted living center their home
Episode: S1 E8 | 44:56
Watch 45:06
Lakeside Murders
Episode 10
A teen gang is suspected of arson and a brutal assault--and a gang member turns up dead.
Episode: S1 E10 | 45:06
Watch 44:40
Lakeside Murders
Episode 7
Koskinen’s team discovers an unknown victim who had no chance of escaping his attacker
Episode: S1 E7 | 44:40
Watch 43:46
Lakeside Murders
Episode 4
Dissatisfied with the police, the girl's father starts his own hunt for the killer.
Episode: S1 E4 | 43:46
Watch 44:54
Lakeside Murders
Episode 5
Koskinen faces his first challenge as a Chief Inspector when a robbery ends in gunfire.
Episode: S1 E5 | 44:54
Watch 42:53
Lakeside Murders
Episode 6
Koskinen's former colleague has been admitted to a mental hospital.
Episode: S1 E6 | 42:53
Watch 43:42
Lakeside Murders
Episode 1
A genius designer is found murdered in a Tampere tramway control center.
Episode: S1 E1 | 43:42
Watch 42:17
Lakeside Murders
Episode 3
A 16-year-old girl is found strangled with a fishing line.
Episode: S1 E3 | 42:17
Watch 44:31
Lakeside Murders
Episode 2
A computer virus has taken over the Tampere tramway control.
Episode: S1 E2 | 44:31
