100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Lakeside Murders

Episode 8

Season 1 Episode 8 | 44m 56s

A peculiar gang of disabled men have made the assisted living center their home. When another attack takes place on a terminally ill woman, she has no chance to escape from the killer's clutches.

Aired: 11/30/23
Extras
Watch 45:06
Lakeside Murders
Episode 10
A teen gang is suspected of arson and a brutal assault--and a gang member turns up dead.
Episode: S1 E10 | 45:06
Watch 45:06
Lakeside Murders
Episode 9
A teen gang is suspected of arson and a brutal assault--and a gang member turns up dead.
Episode: S1 E9 | 45:06
Watch 44:40
Lakeside Murders
Episode 7
Koskinen’s team discovers an unknown victim who had no chance of escaping his attacker
Episode: S1 E7 | 44:40
Watch 42:53
Lakeside Murders
Episode 6
Koskinen's former colleague has been admitted to a mental hospital.
Episode: S1 E6 | 42:53
Watch 43:42
Lakeside Murders
Episode 1
A genius designer is found murdered in a Tampere tramway control center.
Episode: S1 E1 | 43:42
Watch 43:46
Lakeside Murders
Episode 4
Dissatisfied with the police, the girl's father starts his own hunt for the killer.
Episode: S1 E4 | 43:46
Watch 44:54
Lakeside Murders
Episode 5
Koskinen faces his first challenge as a Chief Inspector when a robbery ends in gunfire.
Episode: S1 E5 | 44:54
Watch 42:17
Lakeside Murders
Episode 3
A 16-year-old girl is found strangled with a fishing line.
Episode: S1 E3 | 42:17
Watch 44:31
Lakeside Murders
Episode 2
A computer virus has taken over the Tampere tramway control.
Episode: S1 E2 | 44:31
Latest Episodes
Watch 45:06
Lakeside Murders
Episode 10
A teen gang is suspected of arson and a brutal assault--and a gang member turns up dead.
Episode: S1 E10 | 45:06
Watch 45:06
Lakeside Murders
Episode 9
A teen gang is suspected of arson and a brutal assault--and a gang member turns up dead.
Episode: S1 E9 | 45:06
Watch 44:40
Lakeside Murders
Episode 7
Koskinen’s team discovers an unknown victim who had no chance of escaping his attacker
Episode: S1 E7 | 44:40
Watch 43:46
Lakeside Murders
Episode 4
Dissatisfied with the police, the girl's father starts his own hunt for the killer.
Episode: S1 E4 | 43:46
Watch 44:54
Lakeside Murders
Episode 5
Koskinen faces his first challenge as a Chief Inspector when a robbery ends in gunfire.
Episode: S1 E5 | 44:54
Watch 42:53
Lakeside Murders
Episode 6
Koskinen's former colleague has been admitted to a mental hospital.
Episode: S1 E6 | 42:53
Watch 43:42
Lakeside Murders
Episode 1
A genius designer is found murdered in a Tampere tramway control center.
Episode: S1 E1 | 43:42
Watch 42:17
Lakeside Murders
Episode 3
A 16-year-old girl is found strangled with a fishing line.
Episode: S1 E3 | 42:17
Watch 44:31
Lakeside Murders
Episode 2
A computer virus has taken over the Tampere tramway control.
Episode: S1 E2 | 44:31