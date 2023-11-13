Extras
A peculiar gang of disabled men have made the assisted living center their home
A teen gang is suspected of arson and a brutal assault--and a gang member turns up dead.
A teen gang is suspected of arson and a brutal assault--and a gang member turns up dead.
Dissatisfied with the police, the girl's father starts his own hunt for the killer.
Koskinen faces his first challenge as a Chief Inspector when a robbery ends in gunfire.
A computer virus has taken over the Tampere tramway control.
Koskinen's former colleague has been admitted to a mental hospital.
A genius designer is found murdered in a Tampere tramway control center.
Latest Episodes
A peculiar gang of disabled men have made the assisted living center their home
A teen gang is suspected of arson and a brutal assault--and a gang member turns up dead.
A teen gang is suspected of arson and a brutal assault--and a gang member turns up dead.
Koskinen's former colleague has been admitted to a mental hospital.
A genius designer is found murdered in a Tampere tramway control center.
Dissatisfied with the police, the girl's father starts his own hunt for the killer.
Koskinen faces his first challenge as a Chief Inspector when a robbery ends in gunfire.
A computer virus has taken over the Tampere tramway control.