Chuck D & Rosa Clemente: Hip Hop's Unfinished Revolution

Chuck D of Public Enemy famously called Hip Hop "the Black CNN". As Hip Hop celebrated its 50th anniversary, Laura talks with him, and Bronx native Rosa Clemente, about Hip Hop's impact. Clemente is known for her expertise in Afro-Latinx identity and hip-hop feminism. Chuck D is a social activist, digital music pioneer and Executive Producer of “Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World”.