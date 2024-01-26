Meet the People of JVP & their Allies

Extras
What does abortion access look like in the US, especially in a so-called safe haven (NY)?
How do we turn trauma into fuel for making social change?
Why do conservative states like Idaho remain so important to US democracy?
Producer Rob Reiner & director Dan Partland tackle Christian Nationalism in a new film.
"Capital bias" prioritizes wealth over people and the planet. What are the consequences?
An episode to kick off election year, Sam Daley-Harris suggests how to head off despair.
How do we lessen insecurity and expand security both as individuals and as a society?
What does Claudine Gay’s resignation from Harvard mean for diversity in higher education?
Over 450,000 workers have gone on strike in 2023. What does it mean for workers of color?
Meet the New Yorkers working to give asylum seekers a welcome, shelter & protection.
