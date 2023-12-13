Bineshi Kwe

Extras
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Cast and crew members discuss the Sixties Scoop and the true stories behind "Little Bird."
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.