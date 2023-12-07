I Want My Mom

Extras
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Go behind the scenes of Little Bird and the movement for Indigenous narrative sovereignty.
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.