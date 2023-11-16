100 WVIA Way
Little Bird

The Land That Takes You

Season 1 Episode 3 | 43m 31s

Patti Little Bird is desperate to get her kids back, but she doesn’t know where they have been taken. Eighteen years later, Bezhig/Esther, who has made her way back to the prairies, is desperate to find her family. Both women are lost, tangled in the exact same place, decades apart.

Aired: 10/25/23 | Expires: 11/09/23
Watch 45:30
Little Bird
Bineshi Kwe
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
Episode: S1 E6 | 45:30
Watch 47:21
Little Bird
I Want My Mom
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:21
Watch 50:20
Little Bird
Burning Down The House
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:20
Watch 50:36
Little Bird
So Put Together
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:36
Watch 44:07
Little Bird
Love is all Around
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.
Episode: S1 E1 | 44:07