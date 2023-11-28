100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Miss Friman's War

Episode 3

Season 2 Episode 3 | 58m 43s

Britta is facing three months in prison for not reporting herself as a prostitute. Will Wikland manage to get away with it once again?

Aired: 12/14/23
Funding for Miss Friman's War is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 58:43
Miss Friman's War
Episode 1
Swedish Homes is divided when young Britta is accused of prostitution. Will they help her?
Episode: S2 E1 | 58:43
Watch 58:43
Miss Friman's War
Episode 2
Miss Friman and the others go after the system that targets women on the streets.
Episode: S2 E2 | 58:43
Watch 58:42
Miss Friman's War
Episode 5
When the women at the cannery join the strike, they receive an offer to run the machines.
Episode: S2 E5 | 58:42
Watch 58:42
Miss Friman's War
Episode 6
In response to the workers’ strike, Mrs. Blanck brings in new workers from England.
Episode: S2 E6 | 58:42
Watch 58:42
Miss Friman's War
Episode 4
The labor movement is beginning to shake things up, but women are left out once again.
Episode: S2 E4 | 58:42
Watch 58:26
Miss Friman's War
Episode 3
Dagmar grieves Ruben as she readies to open the shop; other grocers initiate a boycott.
Episode: S1 E3 | 58:26
Watch 58:13
Miss Friman's War
Episode 4
The women of Swedish Homes start to campaign for women's suffrage.
Episode: S1 E4 | 58:13
Watch 58:13
Miss Friman's War
Episode 6
Lottie's marriage is at a breaking point; Tora is pregnant with her first child.
Episode: S1 E6 | 58:13
Watch 58:13
Miss Friman's War
Episode 5
Johannesson is elected to parliament; Kinna and Tomasina's relationship is in danger.
Episode: S1 E5 | 58:13
Watch 58:20
Miss Friman's War
Episode 1
Dagmar’s suffragette ideals do not go down well back home in Sweden.
Episode: S1 E1 | 58:20
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 58:43
Miss Friman's War
Episode 1
Swedish Homes is divided when young Britta is accused of prostitution. Will they help her?
Episode: S2 E1 | 58:43
Watch 58:43
Miss Friman's War
Episode 2
Miss Friman and the others go after the system that targets women on the streets.
Episode: S2 E2 | 58:43
Watch 58:42
Miss Friman's War
Episode 5
When the women at the cannery join the strike, they receive an offer to run the machines.
Episode: S2 E5 | 58:42
Watch 58:42
Miss Friman's War
Episode 6
In response to the workers’ strike, Mrs. Blanck brings in new workers from England.
Episode: S2 E6 | 58:42
Watch 58:42
Miss Friman's War
Episode 4
The labor movement is beginning to shake things up, but women are left out once again.
Episode: S2 E4 | 58:42
Watch 58:26
Miss Friman's War
Episode 3
Dagmar grieves Ruben as she readies to open the shop; other grocers initiate a boycott.
Episode: S1 E3 | 58:26
Watch 58:13
Miss Friman's War
Episode 4
The women of Swedish Homes start to campaign for women's suffrage.
Episode: S1 E4 | 58:13
Watch 58:13
Miss Friman's War
Episode 6
Lottie's marriage is at a breaking point; Tora is pregnant with her first child.
Episode: S1 E6 | 58:13
Watch 58:13
Miss Friman's War
Episode 5
Johannesson is elected to parliament; Kinna and Tomasina's relationship is in danger.
Episode: S1 E5 | 58:13
Watch 58:20
Miss Friman's War
Episode 1
Dagmar’s suffragette ideals do not go down well back home in Sweden.
Episode: S1 E1 | 58:20