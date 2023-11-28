100 WVIA Way
Miss Friman's War

Episode 5

Season 2 Episode 5 | 58m 42s

The men at the cannery are on strike. When the women join the strike, they receive an offer to run the machines instead. Meanwhile, Lottie and Ernst meet again.

Aired: 12/14/23
Funding for Miss Friman's War is provided by Viking.
Watch 58:42
Miss Friman's War
Episode 6
In response to the workers’ strike, Mrs. Blanck brings in new workers from England.
Episode: S2 E6 | 58:42
Watch 58:42
Miss Friman's War
Episode 4
The labor movement is beginning to shake things up, but women are left out once again.
Episode: S2 E4 | 58:42
Watch 58:43
Miss Friman's War
Episode 3
Britta is facing prison time. Will Wikland manage to get away with it once again?
Episode: S2 E3 | 58:43
Watch 58:43
Miss Friman's War
Episode 1
Swedish Homes is divided when young Britta is accused of prostitution. Will they help her?
Episode: S2 E1 | 58:43
Watch 58:43
Miss Friman's War
Episode 2
Miss Friman and the others go after the system that targets women on the streets.
Episode: S2 E2 | 58:43
Watch 58:26
Miss Friman's War
Episode 3
Dagmar grieves Ruben as she readies to open the shop; other grocers initiate a boycott.
Episode: S1 E3 | 58:26
Watch 58:13
Miss Friman's War
Episode 4
The women of Swedish Homes start to campaign for women's suffrage.
Episode: S1 E4 | 58:13
Watch 58:13
Miss Friman's War
Episode 6
Lottie's marriage is at a breaking point; Tora is pregnant with her first child.
Episode: S1 E6 | 58:13
Watch 58:13
Miss Friman's War
Episode 5
Johannesson is elected to parliament; Kinna and Tomasina's relationship is in danger.
Episode: S1 E5 | 58:13
Watch 58:20
Miss Friman's War
Episode 1
Dagmar’s suffragette ideals do not go down well back home in Sweden.
Episode: S1 E1 | 58:20
