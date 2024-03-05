100 WVIA Way
The Mountain Detective

Gone But Not Forgotten

Season 2 Episode 5 | 1hr 32m 28s

A man found in a car claims to be Leo Melino who went missing at 11 years old. Seven years ago, Angelo was part of the search and he wants to rejoice, but something doesn’t add up.

Aired: 04/18/24
Watch 1:31:06
The Mountain Detective
The Forgivers
The daughter of one of Alex’s friends is kidnapped while climbing.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:31:06
Watch 1:31:42
The Mountain Detective
For Better or Worse
A gunshot is fired at Juliette’s wedding.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:31:42
Watch 1:33:23
The Mountain Detective
An Impossible Dream
Alex is investigating a remote community, but soon starts asking too many questions.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:33:23
Watch 1:29:26
The Mountain Detective
The Price of Freedom
Far out in the mountains, a dangerous criminal manages to escape from the police.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:29:26
Watch 1:29:28
The Mountain Detective
The Runaways
Two boys have run away with a gun stolen from their father.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:29:28
Watch 1:32:10
The Mountain Detective
Total Blackout
Alex regains consciousness after an accident, but no longer remembers the last six months.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:32:10
Watch 1:30:00
The Mountain Detective
Day of Anger
Alex and Angelo must deal with the disappearance of Sergeant Leblanc.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:30:00
Watch 1:31:57
The Mountain Detective
The Root of All Evil
Hikers discover the body of a savagely murdered young woman.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:31:57
Watch 1:30:38
The Mountain Detective
The Foreigner
Alex and Angelo find a baby who was left at the station.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:30:38
Watch 1:29:17
The Mountain Detective
In the Wild
A body is found in a nature reserve cut off from everyone but a group of scientists.
Episode: S2 E6 | 1:29:17
Watch 1:32:12
The Mountain Detective
Alone in the World
Dr Myriam Ferrand lies dead by a crashed car. But it wasn’t an accident--it was murder.
Episode: S2 E3 | 1:32:12
Watch 1:31:20
The Mountain Detective
Wintry Woman
With an avalanche looming, Alex finds a mysterious young woman hiding in a chalet.
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:31:20
Watch 1:30:27
The Mountain Detective
The End of Time
A mute, terrified teenager seeks refuge in Alex’s chalet after a man’s body is found.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:30:27
Watch 1:33:13
The Mountain Detective
The Mind's Path
Alex prevents the suicide of a young woman who was spiked and raped at a masked party.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:33:13
Watch 1:30:10
The Mountain Detective
Untamed
Two men steal from the rich to aid the poor. How long will their Robin Hood escapade last?
Episode: S2 E7 | 1:30:10
