The Mountain Detective

The End of Time

Season 2 Episode 2 | 1hr 30m 27s

A mute, terrified teenager seeks refuge in Alex’s chalet after a man’s body washes down a mountain stream. Where has she come from, and what does she know about the body?

Aired: 04/18/24
Watch 1:30:00
The Mountain Detective
Day of Anger
Alex and Angelo must deal with the disappearance of Sergeant Leblanc.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:30:00
Watch 1:33:23
The Mountain Detective
An Impossible Dream
Alex is investigating a remote community, but soon starts asking too many questions.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:33:23
Watch 1:29:26
The Mountain Detective
The Price of Freedom
Far out in the mountains, a dangerous criminal manages to escape from the police.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:29:26
Watch 1:31:57
The Mountain Detective
The Root of All Evil
Hikers discover the body of a savagely murdered young woman.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:31:57
Watch 1:31:06
The Mountain Detective
The Forgivers
The daughter of one of Alex’s friends is kidnapped while climbing.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:31:06
Watch 1:29:28
The Mountain Detective
The Runaways
Two boys have run away with a gun stolen from their father.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:29:28
Watch 1:32:10
The Mountain Detective
Total Blackout
Alex regains consciousness after an accident, but no longer remembers the last six months.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:32:10
Watch 1:31:42
The Mountain Detective
For Better or Worse
A gunshot is fired at Juliette’s wedding.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:31:42
Watch 1:30:38
The Mountain Detective
The Foreigner
Alex and Angelo find a baby who was left at the station.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:30:38
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • The Mountain Detective Season 1
Watch 1:29:17
The Mountain Detective
In the Wild
A body is found in a nature reserve cut off from everyone but a group of scientists.
Episode: S2 E6 | 1:29:17
Watch 1:32:28
The Mountain Detective
Gone But Not Forgotten
A man claims to be a boy who went missing seven years ago, but something doesn’t add up.
Episode: S2 E5 | 1:32:28
Watch 1:32:12
The Mountain Detective
Alone in the World
Dr Myriam Ferrand lies dead by a crashed car. But it wasn’t an accident--it was murder.
Episode: S2 E3 | 1:32:12
Watch 1:31:20
The Mountain Detective
Wintry Woman
With an avalanche looming, Alex finds a mysterious young woman hiding in a chalet.
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:31:20
Watch 1:33:13
The Mountain Detective
The Mind's Path
Alex prevents the suicide of a young woman who was spiked and raped at a masked party.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:33:13
Watch 1:30:10
The Mountain Detective
Untamed
Two men steal from the rich to aid the poor. How long will their Robin Hood escapade last?
Episode: S2 E7 | 1:30:10
