Alone in the World

Alex and Angelo must deal with the disappearance of Sergeant Leblanc.
Alex is investigating a remote community, but soon starts asking too many questions.
Far out in the mountains, a dangerous criminal manages to escape from the police.
Hikers discover the body of a savagely murdered young woman.
Alex and Angelo find a baby who was left at the station.
The daughter of one of Alex’s friends is kidnapped while climbing.
Two boys have run away with a gun stolen from their father.
Alex regains consciousness after an accident, but no longer remembers the last six months.
A gunshot is fired at Juliette’s wedding.
The Mountain Detective Season 1
A body is found in a nature reserve cut off from everyone but a group of scientists.
A man claims to be a boy who went missing seven years ago, but something doesn’t add up.
With an avalanche looming, Alex finds a mysterious young woman hiding in a chalet.
A mute, terrified teenager seeks refuge in Alex’s chalet after a man’s body is found.
Alex prevents the suicide of a young woman who was spiked and raped at a masked party.
Two men steal from the rich to aid the poor. How long will their Robin Hood escapade last?
