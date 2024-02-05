100 WVIA Way
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

DNA: Jonas Brothers

Season 1 Episode 8 | 14m 50s

The award-winning Jonas Brothers do double duty – appearing as the interview and musical guests. The dynamic brother trio each teach Elmo the importance of brushing his teeth before bedtime and sing “Brushy Brush” to reinforce the important of a proper brush before bed. Meanwhile, some magic has escaped the set and is running wild backstage!

Aired: 03/09/23
Extras
Watch 14:53
Watch 14:49
Watch 14:55
Watch 14:54
Watch 14:40
Watch 14:40
Watch 1:14
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
Itsy Bitsy Spider ft. Jordin Sparks
Musical Guest Jordin Sparks stops by to sing Itsy Bitsy Spider!
Clip: S1 E3 | 1:14
Watch 1:56
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
I Love Trash with Josh Groban
Josh Groban stops by to sing the Sesame Street song I Love Trash!
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:56
Watch 1:17
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
Rubber Duckie with Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves sings a remake of the classic Sesame Street song: Rubber Duckie!
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:17
Watch 2:14
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
Elmo's Song ft. Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X stops by The Not-Too-Late Show to sing Elmo's Song with none other than Elmo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:14
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Season 2
  • The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Season 1
Watch 14:49
Watch 14:55
Watch 14:43
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
Amber Ruffin & Bebe Rexha
Elmo is joined by celebrities Bebe Rexha and Amber Ruffin.
Episode: S2 E16 | 14:43
Watch 14:31
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
Aidy Bryant & Hello Sunday
Hello Sunday and Aidy Bryant stop by!
Episode: S2 E14 | 14:31
Watch 14:57
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
Mackenzie Hancsicsak & Juanes
Things are heating up in this episode all about cooking!
Episode: S2 E12 | 14:57
Watch 14:43
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
Busy Philipps
Get ready for the day with Busy Philipps and Elmo!
Episode: S2 E10 | 14:43
Watch 14:41
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
Seth Meyers & Kelly Rowland
Old McDonald Had a Farm and on that farm were our friends, Seth Meyers and Kelly Rowland!
Episode: S2 E8 | 14:41