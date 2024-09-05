Agent Overhill’s Last Day

Extras
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Ozzie are working together to figure out the pattern of the Icey Mousey.
Orli and Ozzie figure out how to combine gadgets and help a woman at an ice cream shop!
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
Oz arrives from another dimension.
Three unlikely villains are causing trouble in town.
The Terrible Three have broken into HQ.
An unlikely villain wants to win the ultimate prize.
Odd Squad throws a party for villains.
Singing and dancing Agents tell a story.
HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
Opie gives the annual Odd Squad tour.