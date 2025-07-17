100 WVIA Way
Odd Squad

The Other Ozzie / Three is the Oddest Number (ASL)

Season 4 Episode 411 | 26m 06s

Oz from The Movie Star dimension comes to help Orli find out who is turning the townspeople purple. / Three young villains have been causing havoc, but what do they want and why does Ozzie know them?

Aired: 07/29/25
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Flowerinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Toothbrushinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Centigurp Cryo Containment Unit
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Odd Squad
5 Weightless Suitcases
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 15
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 30
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Odd Squad
Orli Meets Onom
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Odd Squad
Mostly Likely, Not Definite
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Odd Squad
Ozzie's Errands Song
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
Odd Squad
The Un-scream-inator
Orli and Ozzie figure out how to combine gadgets and help a woman at an ice cream shop!
Odd Squad
Odd Together Now, Part 1 & 2 (ASL)
The Odd Squad Mobile Unit must stop a group of villains from breaking into headquarters.
Odd Squad
Odd Ones In, Part 1 & 2 (ASL)
Odd Squad recruits a new Agent. / The Agents must stop the Icy Mousey.
Odd Squad
The Triangle Sisters / Miss Information (ASL)
Shapes have been stolen from the museum. / Miss Information is spreading lies.
Odd Squad
Oddtober the Thirteenth / Agent Overhill’s Last Day (ASL)
Odd Squad throws a party for villains. / Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Odd Squad
Double O Trouble (ASL)
The Agents try to stop Aarti from turning the city to paper dolls.
Odd Squad
H2 Oh No/In Your Dreams (ASL)
The Agents head to William Ocean’s lair. / The Mobile Unit must go into Little O’s dreams.
Odd Squad
Sunny Sides Add Up / Old Odd New Tricks (ASL)
Orla is not the only ancient Agent left./ Ancient Agent Orlando has completed retraining.
Odd Squad
Monumental Oddness/Party Crashers (ASL)
Stu Venir is turning monuments into keychains! / It’s Oswald’s birthday!
Odd Squad
Should Odd Acquaintance Be Forgot: Part 2
Oddness is spreading all over town.
Odd Squad
Agent Overhill’s Last Day
Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
