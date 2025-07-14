100 WVIA Way
Odd Squad

Double O Trouble (ASL)

Season 3 Episode 25 | 28m 00s

An Arts and Crafts villain named Aarti Craft has turned all the Agents in Chicago into paper dolls! Fortunately, two brand-new Agents, Oxford and Osalind, avoided her powers. Now, the Mobile Unit must team up with them to stop Aarti for good.

Aired: 07/29/25
Watch 28:00
Odd Squad
H2 Oh No/In Your Dreams (ASL)
The Agents head to William Ocean’s lair. / The Mobile Unit must go into Little O’s dreams.
Episode: S3 E23 | 28:00
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Should Odd Acquaintance Be Forgot: Part 2
Oddness is spreading all over town.
Episode: S4 E412 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Agent Overhill’s Last Day
Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Episode: S4 E410 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
The Other Ozzie
Oz arrives from another dimension.
Episode: S4 E411 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Three is the Oddest Number
Three unlikely villains are causing trouble in town.
Episode: S4 E411 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Should Odd Acquaintance Be Forgot: Part 1
The Terrible Three have broken into HQ.
Episode: S4 E412 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Villain of the Year
An unlikely villain wants to win the ultimate prize.
Episode: S4 E408 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Oddtober the Thirteenth
Odd Squad throws a party for villains.
Episode: S4 E410 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Strictly Odd Dancing
Singing and dancing Agents tell a story.
Episode: S4 E407 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Planes, Trains, and Oddmobiles
A monster wants her eggs back.
Episode: S4 E408 | 11:40