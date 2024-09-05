Bad Luck-itis

Extras
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
Orli and Ozzie figure out how to combine gadgets and help a woman at an ice cream shop!
Orli and Ozzie are working together to figure out the pattern of the Icey Mousey.
Orli and Ozzie work together to use the un-lightning-inator to help a man!
Ozzie and Orli try to stop a villain by figuring out what she is turning into trifle!
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.
A new room opened up in headquarters. / The tubes are down and the agents are in trouble!