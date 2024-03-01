100 WVIA Way
Odd Squad

Odd Beginnings Pt. 2

Season 3 Episode 2 | 26m 10s

Agent Opal and Agent Omar are tired of their post at the Arctic Odd Squad Headquarters, because nothing odd ever happens there. Luckily, Opal thinks she may have uncovered the location of a legendary Odd Artifact: a 44-leaf clover. The only problem is, villains are also hot on its trail. In the wrong hands, the clover could cause worldwide, catastrophic oddness!

Aired: 02/20/20 | Expires: 04/05/24
Watch 2:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Testers: Add-by-Three-Inator
Agents Omar and Orla test out the One-Legged-Chair-Inator and an Add-By-Three-Inator!
Episode: S8 E8 | 2:30
Watch 2:30
Odd Squad
Book of Games: Lawn Bowling
Oswald and Osmerelda teach Agents how to play Lawn Bowling and Imaginary River Rafting.
Episode: S8 E1 | 2:30
Watch 2:30
Odd Squad
Book of Games: Find Wish Pineapple Game
Today, Agents Oswald and Osmerelda play Banana in Your Hand and Find the Wish Pineapple!
Episode: S8 E3 | 2:30
Watch 2:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Testers: Multiply-by-Two-Inator
Agents Omar and Orla test the Multiply-by-Two-Inator - will they ZAP IT or SCRAP IT?
Episode: S8 E5 | 2:30
Watch 2:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Testers: Divide-by-Two-Inator
Agents Omar and Orla test out a Pizza-Maker-Inator -- will they ZAP IT or SCRAP IT?
Episode: S8 E6 | 2:30
Watch 2:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Testers: Subtract-by-Six-Inator
Agents Omar and Orla test out a Fast-Talker-Inator and a Subtract-by-Six-Inator!
Episode: S8 E7 | 2:30
Watch 2:30
Odd Squad
Book of Games: Slime Bucket Walk Game
Agents Oswald and Osmerelda challenge each other in The Slime Bucket Walk!
Episode: S8 E4 | 2:30
Watch 2:30
Odd Squad
Book of Games: The Party at the End Game
Agents Oswald and Osmerelda play Say It and Spray It and Party at the End Game!
Episode: S8 E2 | 2:30
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Go to the END OF THE ROAD with Odd Squad ALL THIS WEEK!
Odd Squad: End of the Road new episodes all this week.
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Watch ODD SQUAD: THE END OF THE ROAD Starting January 18th!
Odd Squad: The End of the Road starts 1/18.
Clip: 0:30
Watch 26:11
Odd Squad
Olympia's Day/Otis's Day
A new room opened up in headquarters. / The tubes are down and the agents are in trouble!
Episode: S2 E6 | 26:11
Watch 26:10
Odd Squad
Why Did the Chicken Cross the Dimension? / Off the Clock
A lost Baby Laser Chicken is found./The Odd Squad Timekeeper is struck with oddness.
Episode: S3 E31 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Odd Squad
Sunny Sides Add Up / Old Odd New Tricks
Orla is not the only ancient Agent left./ Ancient Agent Orlando has completed retraining.
Episode: S3 E32 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Odd Squad
Odd Together Now, Part 1 & 2
The Odd Squad Mobile Unit must stop a group of villains from breaking into headquarters.
Episode: S3 E33 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Odd Squad
Monumental Oddness/Party Crashers
Stu Venir is turning monuments into keychains! / It’s Oswald’s birthday!
Episode: S3 E30 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Odd Squad
Set Lasers to Profit /Villains Helping Villains
Three villains team up with Bonnie Blaster./ Two villains team up to trade tips.
Episode: S3 E29 | 26:10
