Odd Squad

Odd Way Round

Season 4 Episode 407 | 11m 40s

Orli takes her Odd Squad UK test.

Aired: 10/06/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Odd Squad Season 8
  • Odd Squad Season 7
  • OddTube - Season 2
  • OddTube - Season 1
  • Odd Squad Season 4
  • Odd Squad Season 3
  • Odd Squad Season 2
  • Odd Squad Season 1
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Agent Overhill’s Last Day
Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Episode: S4 E410 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Should Odd Acquaintance Be Forgot: Part 1
The Terrible Three have broken into HQ.
Episode: S4 E412 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Three is the Oddest Number
Three unlikely villains are causing trouble in town.
Episode: S4 E411 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
The Other Ozzie
Oz arrives from another dimension.
Episode: S4 E411 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Strictly Odd Dancing
Singing and dancing Agents tell a story.
Episode: S4 E407 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Oddtober the Thirteenth
Odd Squad throws a party for villains.
Episode: S4 E410 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Villain of the Year
An unlikely villain wants to win the ultimate prize.
Episode: S4 E408 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Odd Jubilee
HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.
Episode: S4 E402 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Odd Ones In: Part 1
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
Episode: S4 E401 | 11:40
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
A Dish Served Odd
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
Episode: S4 E402 | 11:40