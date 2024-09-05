Planes, Trains, and Oddmobiles

Extras
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Ozzie and Orli try to stop a villain by figuring out what she is turning into trifle!
Ozzie and Orli use a golf-commentator-inator!
Orli and Onom are trying to predict what errand Ozzie is on so they can track him down!
Orli and Ozzie have to figure out how to stop the Trifler who turned a phonebox to trifle!
Latest Episodes
Three unlikely villains are causing trouble in town.
The Terrible Three have broken into HQ.
Oz arrives from another dimension.
Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Singing and dancing Agents tell a story.
An unlikely villain wants to win the ultimate prize.
Odd Squad throws a party for villains.
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.
