Odd Squad

The Triangle Sisters

Season 4 Episode 404

Shapes have been stolen from the museum.

Aired: 09/30/24
Extras
Watch 1:43
Odd Squad
Orli Meets Onom
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Clip: S4 E401 | 1:43
Watch 1:36
Odd Squad
The Un-scream-inator
Orli and Ozzie figure out how to combine gadgets and help a woman at an ice cream shop!
Clip: S4 E401 | 1:36
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 30
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:15
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 15
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 2:16
Odd Squad
Mostly Likely, Not Definite
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Clip: S4 E402 | 2:16
Watch 0:35
Odd Squad
Ozzie's Errands Song
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
Clip: S4 E402 | 0:35
Watch 1:11
Odd Squad
The Un-lightning-inator
Orli and Ozzie work together to use the un-lightning-inator to help a man!
Clip: S4 E401 | 1:11
Watch 1:53
Odd Squad
Red Rectangles
Ozzie and Orli try to stop a villain by figuring out what she is turning into trifle!
Clip: S4 E402 | 1:53
Watch 3:03
Odd Squad
Club 34
Ozzie and Orli want to get into Club 34!
Clip: S4 E406 | 3:03
Watch 2:05
Odd Squad
The Museum Mystery
Ozzie and Orli are on the case when all the squares go missing at the museum!
Clip: S4 E404 | 2:05
Odd Squad
Miss Information
Miss Information is spreading lies.
Episode: S4 E404
Odd Squad
The New Ozzie
Ozzie must hand over the role of Head of Help.
Episode: S4 E403
Odd Squad
Bad Luck-itis
Ozzie has Bad-luck-itis.
Episode: S4 E403
Watch 13:30
Odd Squad
A Dish Served Odd
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
Episode: S4 E402 | 13:30
Watch 13:30
Odd Squad
Odd Jubilee
HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.
Episode: S4 E402 | 13:30
Watch 13:30
Odd Squad
Odd Ones In: Part 1
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
Episode: S4 E401 | 13:30
Watch 11:40
Odd Squad
Odd Ones In: Part 2
HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.
Episode: S4 E401 | 11:40
Odd Squad
Club 37
Orli and Ozzie find out about an exclusive club.
Episode: S4 E406
Odd Squad
A Tour of Odd Squad
Opie gives the annual Odd Squad tour.
Episode: S4 E406
Watch 26:11
Odd Squad
Olympia's Day/Otis's Day
A new room opened up in headquarters. / The tubes are down and the agents are in trouble!
Episode: S2 E6 | 26:11