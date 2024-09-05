Three is the Oddest Number

Extras
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Onom are trying to predict what errand Ozzie is on so they can track him down!
Orli and Ozzie work together to use the un-lightning-inator to help a man!
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Orli and Ozzie have to figure out how to stop the Trifler who turned a phonebox to trifle!
The Terrible Three have broken into HQ.
Oz arrives from another dimension.
Agent Overhill is retiring from Odd Squad.
Singing and dancing Agents tell a story.
An unlikely villain wants to win the ultimate prize.
Odd Squad throws a party for villains.
The Trifler is turning things into trifle.
HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.
Orli takes her Odd Squad UK test.