E16 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Modern Flare

It's moving day in Ridgewood, as the renovation wraps up. Peter gives Kevin O'Connor a tour of the first floor while Kay gives Tom Silva a tour of the upstairs. In the basement Kay finds Richard Trethewey and Peter where Richard explains the new upgrades. Later, the homeowners and Jenn Nawada enjoy the new patio and water feature. Everyone joins them outside to thank Zack Dettmore and his crew.