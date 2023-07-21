100 WVIA Way
One Voice: The Songs We Share

American Roots

Season 1 Episode 4 | 26m 09s

Our musical pasts create our shared musical future. American Roots explores the many cultures and traditions across our country that came together to create what we know as American popular music. Indigenous music, folk, spirituals and more, this episode celebrates this uniquely American music and how it has transcended across all boundaries.

Aired: 10/28/21 | Expires: 09/29/23
