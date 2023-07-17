100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
One Voice: The Songs We Share

The Sacred

Season 1 Episode 2 | 25m 48s

"The Sacred" features Justin Guarini ("American Idol"), Maureen McKay (Metropolitan Opera), Daniel Colaner (16-year old prodigy artist and cancer survivor), and Broadway star Adam Hyndman. Hosted by Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child.

Aired: 05/27/21 | Expires: 09/22/23
Extras
Watch 26:09
One Voice: The Songs We Share
American Roots
American Roots explores the many cultures and traditions across our country.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:09
Watch 0:30
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Episode 4 Preview | American Roots
American Roots explores the many cultures and traditions across our country.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Episode 3 Preview | Country
Explore this singularly American art form and its rich musical history.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 26:03
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Country
Explore this singularly American art form and its rich musical history.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:03
Watch 0:30
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Episode 1 Preview | Broadway
Join Luke Hawkins, Amber Iman, Alexis Michelle, and more.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Episode 2 Preview | The Sacred
Join Justin Guarini, Maureen McKay, Daniel Colaner, Adam Hyndman and Michelle Williams.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:13
One Voice: The Songs We Share
"The Seeker" - Adam Hyndman and APO
Adam Hyndman and the American Pops Orchestra perform "The Seeker."
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:13
Watch 2:16
One Voice: The Songs We Share
"Touch the Hem of His Garment" - Justin Guarini & APO
Justin Guarini and the American Pops Orchestra perform "Touch the Hem of His Garment."
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:16
Watch 2:08
One Voice: The Songs We Share
"Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho" - Michelle Williams & APO
Michelle Williams and the APO perform "Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho."
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:08
Watch 3:08
One Voice: The Songs We Share
"Home" - Amber Iman and APO
Amber Iman and the American Pops Orchestra perform "Home."
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:08
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:09
One Voice: The Songs We Share
American Roots
American Roots explores the many cultures and traditions across our country.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:09
Watch 26:03
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Country
Explore this singularly American art form and its rich musical history.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:03
Watch 26:02
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Broadway
Join Luke Hawkins, Amber Iman, Alexis Michelle, and more.
Episode: S1 E1 | 26:02