100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
One Voice: The Songs We Share

Broadway

Season 1 Episode 1 | 26m 02s

Join Luke Hawkins ("A Cole Porter" opposite Harry Connick, Jr), Amber Iman ("Hamilton"), Alexis Michelle ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), and more. Hosted by Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller ("Beautiful: The Carol King Musical").

Aired: 05/27/21 | Expires: 06/14/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Episode 4 Preview | American Roots
American Roots explores the many cultures and traditions across our country.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Episode 3 Preview | Country
Explore this singularly American art form and its rich musical history.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 26:03
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Country
Explore this singularly American art form and its rich musical history.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:03
Watch 26:09
One Voice: The Songs We Share
American Roots
American Roots explores the many cultures and traditions across our country.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:09
Watch 0:30
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Episode 2 Preview | The Sacred
Join Justin Guarini, Maureen McKay, Daniel Colaner, Adam Hyndman and Michelle Williams.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:13
One Voice: The Songs We Share
"The Seeker" - Adam Hyndman and APO
Adam Hyndman and the American Pops Orchestra perform "The Seeker."
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:13
Watch 2:08
One Voice: The Songs We Share
"Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho" - Michelle Williams & APO
Michelle Williams and the APO perform "Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho."
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:08
Watch 25:48
One Voice: The Songs We Share
The Sacred
Join Justin Guarini, Maureen McKay, Daniel Colaner, Adam Hyndman and Michelle Williams.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:48
Watch 3:08
One Voice: The Songs We Share
"Home" - Amber Iman and APO
Amber Iman and the American Pops Orchestra perform "Home."
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:08
Watch 2:02
One Voice: The Songs We Share
"It's De-Lovely" - Luke Hawkins and APO
Luke Hawkins and the American Pops Orchestra perform "It's De-Lovely."
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:02
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:09
One Voice: The Songs We Share
American Roots
American Roots explores the many cultures and traditions across our country.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:09
Watch 26:03
One Voice: The Songs We Share
Country
Explore this singularly American art form and its rich musical history.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:03
Watch 25:48
One Voice: The Songs We Share
The Sacred
Join Justin Guarini, Maureen McKay, Daniel Colaner, Adam Hyndman and Michelle Williams.
Episode: S1 E2 | 25:48