100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!
PBS Space Time

Quantum Energy Teleportation is Real!

Season 11 Episode 3 | 16m 58s

The vacuum of space is a chaotic sea of quantum fluctuations. Some have said that this vacuum energy can be harvested to build our future starship engines. It can't. But it is technically possible to move real energy through the quantum vacuum without it passing through intervening space. Quantum energy teleportation may be as close as we get to transporter beams. But how close is that?

Aired: 04/30/25
Extras
Watch 14:50
PBS Space Time
Why Didn’t Antimatter Destroy The Universe?
Why is there any matter in the universe? A new antimatter breakthrough at LHC holds clues.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 16:30
PBS Space Time
New Evidence: Earth Had Rings (and Might Regain Them)
There’s an extremely good chance that Earth once did have a ring system.
Episode: S11 E1 | 16:30
Watch 17:23
PBS Space Time
How Astrophysics Can Literally Save the World
How is it possible to tell if a space rock will one day collide with the Earth?
Episode: S10 E37 | 17:23
Watch 15:58
PBS Space Time
Your DNA's Codes Are (Probably) From Outer Space
Did you know that many of us have up to 4% neanderthal DNA?
Episode: S10 E36 | 15:58
Watch 16:35
PBS Space Time
Will The Big Bang Happen Again (and Again)?
What if the Big Bang was just an endless cycle?
Episode: S10 E35 | 16:35
Watch 19:39
PBS Space Time
The Final Barrier to (Nearly) Infinite Energy
Why are billions suddenly being pumped into fusion startups?
Episode: S10 E34 | 19:39
Watch 16:36
PBS Space Time
The Crisis in Physics: Why the Higgs Boson Should Not Exist!
The universe should've collapsed after the Big Bang, but a light Higgs boson let us exist.
Episode: S10 E33 | 16:36
Watch 14:30
PBS Space Time
Does Timescapes Disprove Dark Energy?
Maybe dark energy doesn't exist?
Episode: S10 E32 | 14:30
Watch 18:32
PBS Space Time
How Many Black Holes Are In The Solar System?
Dark matter has eluded us for many decades but we may be able to discover more now.
Episode: S10 E31 | 18:32
Watch 15:35
PBS Space Time
Does Infinity - Infinity = an Electron
What do you get if you combine something that’s infinitely massive and negative infinitely massive?
Episode: S10 E30 | 15:35
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Space Time Season 11
  • PBS Space Time Season 10
  • PBS Space Time Season 9
  • PBS Space Time Season 8
  • PBS Space Time Season 7
  • PBS Space Time Season 6
  • PBS Space Time Season 5
  • PBS Space Time Season 4
  • PBS Space Time Season 3
  • PBS Space Time Season 2
  • PBS Space Time Season 1
Watch 14:50
PBS Space Time
Why Didn’t Antimatter Destroy The Universe?
Why is there any matter in the universe? A new antimatter breakthrough at LHC holds clues.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 16:30
PBS Space Time
New Evidence: Earth Had Rings (and Might Regain Them)
There’s an extremely good chance that Earth once did have a ring system.
Episode: S11 E1 | 16:30
Watch 17:23
PBS Space Time
How Astrophysics Can Literally Save the World
How is it possible to tell if a space rock will one day collide with the Earth?
Episode: S10 E37 | 17:23
Watch 15:58
PBS Space Time
Your DNA's Codes Are (Probably) From Outer Space
Did you know that many of us have up to 4% neanderthal DNA?
Episode: S10 E36 | 15:58
Watch 16:35
PBS Space Time
Will The Big Bang Happen Again (and Again)?
What if the Big Bang was just an endless cycle?
Episode: S10 E35 | 16:35
Watch 19:39
PBS Space Time
The Final Barrier to (Nearly) Infinite Energy
Why are billions suddenly being pumped into fusion startups?
Episode: S10 E34 | 19:39
Watch 16:36
PBS Space Time
The Crisis in Physics: Why the Higgs Boson Should Not Exist!
The universe should've collapsed after the Big Bang, but a light Higgs boson let us exist.
Episode: S10 E33 | 16:36
Watch 14:30
PBS Space Time
Does Timescapes Disprove Dark Energy?
Maybe dark energy doesn't exist?
Episode: S10 E32 | 14:30
Watch 18:32
PBS Space Time
How Many Black Holes Are In The Solar System?
Dark matter has eluded us for many decades but we may be able to discover more now.
Episode: S10 E31 | 18:32
Watch 15:35
PBS Space Time
Does Infinity - Infinity = an Electron
What do you get if you combine something that’s infinitely massive and negative infinitely massive?
Episode: S10 E30 | 15:35