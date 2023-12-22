100 WVIA Way
Peg + Cat

The Blockette Problem/The Tulip Problem

Season 1 Episode 14 | 25m 56s

When their demanding pal Richard is directing the Radio City Music Hall Blockettes, Peg and Cat find a way to make the set perfectly symmetrical. / When Neighbor Ladies Connie and Viv have a tiff, Peg and Cat make peace by making sure each has the same number of flowers.

Aired: 01/23/14 | Expires: 03/01/24
Extras
Watch 50:51
Peg + Cat
The Peg + Cat Mystery Hour
The Friday the 13th Problem/Another Train Problem
Special: 50:51
Watch 1:00
Peg + Cat
Amazing People: Epidermis
This time on Amazing People: Cleopatra's camel, Epidermis!
Clip: S2 E23 | 1:00
Watch 2:08
Peg + Cat
Curious about Compost
Peg and Cat drink chocolate milk and learn about composting.
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:08
Watch 3:32
Peg + Cat
The Compost Collectors
Peg and Cat agree to help Ramone grow an awesome garden - by helping to collect compost.
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:32
Watch 3:10
Peg + Cat
Peg, Cat, and The Adventure Hats
Peg and Cat hear about an arch hidden in a cave - and decide that they should go find it!
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:10
Watch 1:20
Peg + Cat
Math in the Bath - Hide and Seek
Peg, Cat and Mom are playing Hide and Seek.
Clip: S2 E23 | 1:20
Watch 2:37
Peg + Cat
Catch That Arch Villain!
Peg and Cat finally find the Lost Arch...but then The Arch Villain steals it!
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:37
Watch 2:01
Peg + Cat
Flower-Planting Pirates
The Pirates are digging for treasure - but dig up the Neighbor Ladies flowers too.
Clip: S2 E25 | 2:01
Watch 1:54
Peg + Cat
Crayon-tastic Creators
Peg and Cat discover that their world has no background! Good thing they brought crayons.
Clip: S2 E25 | 1:54
Watch 3:16
Peg + Cat
A World Made by Friends
Even though they can draw any place they want, where Peg and Cat want to be most is home!
Clip: S2 E25 | 3:16
Watch 26:41
Peg + Cat
The Awards Show Problem/The Wrong Headed Problem
Peg and Cat host an awards show. / Peg's hat shrinks in the dryer!
Episode: S2 E12 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Peg + Cat
The Big Dig Problem/The Crayon Problem
The Pirates dig up Peg's neighborhood. / Peg takes out crayons and creates her own world.
Episode: S2 E25 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Peg + Cat
The Hotel Problem/Another Hotel Problem
Peg and Cat help famous hotel guests find their rooms. / It's a crazy night at the hotel!
Episode: S2 E24 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Peg + Cat
The Compost Problem/Raiders of the Lost Arch
Peg and Cat learn how to compost. / Peg + Cat go in search of the Lost Arch.
Episode: S2 E23 | 26:41
Watch 25:41
Peg + Cat
Peg and Cat Save the World: Part 2
Peg and Cat call everyone they know to save the earth from a planet-sized Pig's behind.
Episode: S2 E8 | 25:41
Watch 26:41
Peg + Cat
The Sam Problem/Mac the Fork
Jesse fears that his Mom will love him less if she gets married. /Treats are being swiped!
Episode: S2 E22 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Peg + Cat
The Fuzzball Problem/The Silliest Song Problem
Peg and Cat are intergalactic superheroes./Peg must present the silliest song in the land.
Episode: S2 E21 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Peg + Cat
The Pig Problem/The Mariachi Problem
Pig leaves the farm to join an opera./Cat hires a Mariachi band to serenade his true love.
Episode: S2 E20 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Peg + Cat
The Funky Seventies Problem/The Umbrella Problem
Peg's grandparents and their goats disagree on music. / Peg and Cat search for umbrellas.
Episode: S2 E17 | 26:41
Watch 26:41
Peg + Cat
The Peanut Problem/More Adventures of Robin Hood
Peg and Cat need to catch tiny tricksters. / Peg and Cat summon Robin Hood.
Episode: S2 E14 | 26:41