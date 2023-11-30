The Flat Woman Problem/The Hanukkah Problem

Super Peg and Cat Guy face their greatest challenge yet: Triangulo and Flat Woman have teamed up to triangulate and flatten the entire town! / Peg and Cat are celebrating Hanukkah at Albert Einstein's house! He shows them how to make a 2D piece of paper into a 3D dreidel. Later, they use 2D and 3D shapes to bring peace to Al's home and save Hanukkah.